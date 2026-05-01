When high-stakes deals in EEC are shaken by “sworn declarations”

PATTAYA, Thailand – The sound of sirens and the presence of task force officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), in collaboration with the Department of Business Development (DBD), sweeping through Bowin, Nikhom Phatthana, and Rayong recently is not a routine check. This is “Operation Nominee Sweep” a targeted strike against transnational capital using Thai fronts to acquire land and real estate in the EEC worth billions of baht. However, the most chilling discovery from these recent raids in Pattaya and Rayong goes beyond simple “front” structures. It points to a deep-seated corruption at the very source of legal counsel.







When law firms become “Nominee Factories”

During the investigations in Chonburi and Rayong, authorities uncovered a disturbing trend that goes far beyond hiring office staff to hold shares. It was found that “certain law firms” have become the primary drivers of these criminal networks.

Signature Forgery – Investigators found registration documents where Thai nationals’ signatures were forged to obtain legal rights for entities. In many cases, these individuals were unaware their names were being used, or were misled into signing blank documents.

Professional Betrayal – This reflects a dark reality where some legal advisors are not acting as shields of the law, but as architects of its destruction, compromising national security databases for lucrative “service fees.”



Sworn Declaration: The double-edged sword for advisors and fronts

Following the raids in Nikhom Phatthana and Bowin, the government has deployed its latest weapon, the Sworn Declaration (Statement of Investment Source). Effective April 1, 2026, this has become the ultimate deterrent, A Vow That Leads to Prison Today, both the legal witness and the Thai shareholder must sign a sworn statement confirming the legitimate source of funds.

If later found to be a “false certification” or based on forged signatures, the penalties shift from civil fines to criminal imprisonment and the permanent revocation of professional licenses. Check-mate in the Industrial Zones Authorities are now utilizing AI to cross-reference shareholder names across various companies in Rayong and Chonburi. If an individual is found holding shares in multiple foreign-funded companies without a matching financial background, the system triggers an immediate “Red Flag.”







The perspective of Victor Law Firm “We are not threatening; we are warning you so you can survive.”

At Victor Law Firm Pattaya, we stand firmly on the rule of law. This joint operation between the DSI, CIB, and DBD marks a definitive turning point. Anyone who believed that Pattaya and Rayong were “grey zones” where the law could not reach must now think again.

Why should you be concerned?

Retrospective Liability Documents prepared by negligent advisors or those containing forged signatures are now “time bombs.” They will inevitably trigger alarms during state audits.

Documents prepared by negligent advisors or those containing forged signatures are now “time bombs.” They will inevitably trigger alarms during state audits. Personal Accountability When a case is exposed, the “fixers” who promised to handle everything often vanish, leaving the business owner and the Thai partner to face charges of “filing false information to a public official” alone.



Transparency is your business’s “Life Insurance”

With authorities now knocking on doors from Nikhom Phatthana to Jomtien Beach, choosing a legal advisor who prioritizes integrity is no longer about image it is about the safety of your assets and your personal freedom. Do not allow massive investments to collapse due to forged signatures or unethical legal structures. On the day the sirens stop in front of your office, “Legal Integrity” is the only thing that will save you.

















































