Aging Pattaya spurs new health drive to protect seniors and cut disease risks

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is ramping up efforts to support its aging population with the launch of a new health initiative aimed at improving long-term quality of life for senior citizens.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over the opening of the “Healthy Living” project for fiscal year 2026, held at Le Bali Resort & Spa in North Pattaya, with city officials, council members, and public health representatives in attendance. The program focuses on proactive healthcare, offering free health screenings and medical services tailored specifically for older adults. A large number of residents—particularly seniors—turned out to receive check-ups during the event.







According to city officials, the initiative reflects Pattaya’s recognition of Thailand’s transition into a fully aged society. Ensuring equal access to healthcare services has become a key priority in strengthening long-term public health outcomes.

Screenings at the event targeted common age-related conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, stroke risk, and heart disease. Early detection, officials say, is critical in reducing long-term dependency and improving overall well-being among the elderly.

The city emphasized that the project is part of a broader strategy to integrate public and private sector cooperation in delivering sustainable healthcare solutions. The goal is to help seniors maintain independence, dignity, and a higher quality of life as Pattaya continues adapting to demographic change.























































