Thailand takes center stage at Oxford United Match with culture and cuisine showcase

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Oxford United Football Club hosted the “Amazing Thailand Amazing Thai Charms” event at Oxford United’s Kassam Stadium on 14 March 2026, bringing Thailand’s cultural identity directly to over 10,000 match spectators and VIP guests on matchday.

Representing TAT were Mr. Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, and Ms. Denduen Luengcheng, Executive Director of the Advertising and Public Relations Department. They were received by Mr. Tim Williams, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Adam Benson, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, of Oxford United Football Club.

The culinary showcase featured mango sticky rice — one of Thailand’s most beloved desserts — prepared by Chef Yui Miles, a quarter-finalist on MasterChef UK 2019, and paired with iconic Thai tea served by Cha Tra Mue, offering executives, VIP guests, and fans an authentic taste of Thai culinary culture amid the matchday atmosphere.

The “Amazing Thailand” brand and “Healing is the New Luxury” communication campaign were further amplified through Kassam Stadium’s screens during the live match, and through branded travel wear — including polo shirts, hoodies, and jackets — worn by the team’s players, ensuring broad visibility among the crowd.







The event is part of TAT’s strategy to attract high-spending travellers from key UK cities. Oxford’s residents are recognised as quality travellers with strong purchasing power and an established interest in visiting Thailand, making the city a priority target market.

TAT is confident that this collaboration with Oxford United Football Club will serve as an effective gateway to inspire football fans and UK travellers to experience Thailand, and both organisations remain committed to deepening their partnership and exploring further opportunities for collaboration.



































