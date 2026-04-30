Top cop warns Pattaya police discipline failures could damage Thailand’s image

PATTAYA, Thailand – A senior national police inspector has stressed the importance of strict discipline and professionalism among officers in Pattaya, highlighting the city’s critical role in shaping Thailand’s image as a global tourist destination.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong Phiwphan, Deputy Inspector-General of the Royal Thai Police, led an official inspection at Pattaya City Police Station, where he was welcomed by station chief Pol. Col. Anek Sarathongyu and senior officers, along with police personnel lined up in formation.







The visit included inspections of uniforms, drills in royal protocol exercises, tactical training, and simulated operational scenarios designed to enhance readiness in real-life situations.

Addressing officers, Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong emphasized that Pattaya police operate in a high-stakes environment, responsible for both local residents and international visitors. He described their duties as a “double-edged sword,” noting that while good performance can greatly enhance the country’s reputation, even a single misconduct case can cause widespread damage.

He instructed commanders at all levels to strictly enforce internal regulations, including Order 1212, which focuses on close supervision, internal accountability, and preventing misconduct within the force.

“Every case of police wrongdoing is not just an individual issue, but a loss for the entire organization and the country,” he said, urging stronger internal checks to protect both careers and institutional integrity.







Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong added that consistent discipline and effective oversight would help prevent officers from jeopardizing their futures, while reinforcing public trust in law enforcement.

He also praised Pattaya City Police Station for its strong performance and commitment to maintaining high standards, noting that its efforts have helped build confidence among both Thai citizens and foreign tourists.

















































