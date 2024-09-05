Thailand determined to continue to promote and protect children’s rights

H.E. Mr. Cherdchai Chaivaivid, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations, New York, deposited Thailand’s Instrument of Withdrawal of Reservation to Article 22 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) to Mr. David Nanopoulos, Chief of Treaty Section, Office of Legal Affairs (OLA) of the United Nations. The withdrawal of such reservation took effect on 30 August 2024.



Thailand became a party to the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) in 1992 with reservations on certain articles, which have gradually been withdrawn. The withdrawal of reservation on Article 22 (regarding protection of children who are seeking refugee status or who are considered a refugee in accordance with applicable international or domestic law and procedures) is the withdrawal of Thailand’s last reservation to the Convention, and is in line with Thailand’s pledge during the 2nd Global Refugee Forum in December 2023 in Geneva.

Such endeavour reiterates Thailand’s readiness and determination to continue to promote and protect children’s rights on the basis of non-discrimination and the best interests of the child in accordance with national law and international obligations. Thailand is party to the Convention on the Rights of the Child and all of its three Optional Protocols to the CRC. (MFA)





















































