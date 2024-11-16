Spectacular Loy Krathong celebration with free entry and thrilling attractions at Legend Siam

PATTAYA, Thailand – Legend Siam in Na Jomtien, Sattahip, hosted a lively and vibrant Loy Krathong festival, offering free admission to the public. Visitors poured into the venue, enjoying a variety of cultural activities and entertainment under the moonlit sky on November 15.

The event was themed around traditional Thai festivities, with highlights including a costume contest where attendees dressed in traditional Thai attire, a beauty pageant for young “Noppamas” (Loy Krathong queens), and a series of fun, interactive activities. Guests could also immerse themselves in the atmosphere of a traditional Thai fair, featuring food trucks offering a variety of local delicacies, along with fun rides such as the Ferris wheel, carousel, and Viking ship.



One of the main attractions was the “Mae Nak Haunted House,” a spine-chilling experience that ranked among Asia’s top 5 haunted houses. Open from noon until midnight, the haunted house offered an adrenaline-pumping adventure for those brave enough to enter.

The festival provided a fantastic opportunity for both locals and tourists in the Pattaya area to celebrate the Loy Krathong tradition in a unique and entertaining setting, making it a perfect destination for families and thrill-seekers alike.













































