Spectacular Loy Krathong celebration with free entry and thrilling attractions at Legend Siam

By Pattaya Mail
0
234
A vibrant night at Legend Siam, Na Jomtien, where locals and tourists flocked to celebrate the Loy Krathong festival, enjoying free entry in traditional Thai dresses.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Legend Siam in Na Jomtien, Sattahip, hosted a lively and vibrant Loy Krathong festival, offering free admission to the public. Visitors poured into the venue, enjoying a variety of cultural activities and entertainment under the moonlit sky on November 15.

The event was themed around traditional Thai festivities, with highlights including a costume contest where attendees dressed in traditional Thai attire, a beauty pageant for young “Noppamas” (Loy Krathong queens), and a series of fun, interactive activities. Guests could also immerse themselves in the atmosphere of a traditional Thai fair, featuring food trucks offering a variety of local delicacies, along with fun rides such as the Ferris wheel, carousel, and Viking ship.

One of the main attractions was the “Mae Nak Haunted House,” a spine-chilling experience that ranked among Asia’s top 5 haunted houses. Open from noon until midnight, the haunted house offered an adrenaline-pumping adventure for those brave enough to enter.

The festival provided a fantastic opportunity for both locals and tourists in the Pattaya area to celebrate the Loy Krathong tradition in a unique and entertaining setting, making it a perfect destination for families and thrill-seekers alike.


The popular cultural park welcomed visitors to a lively festival featuring food trucks, fairground rides, a beauty pageant, and the haunting “Mae Nak” house, offering a uniquely Thai experience.



With free admission, the Loy Krathong celebration at Legend Siam attracted crowds with its festive atmosphere, including traditional Thai activities, food stalls, and thrilling entertainment for all ages.

Kids enjoyed the Loy Krathong Festival with their parents in a safe environment.















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR