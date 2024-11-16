Local authorities and fishermen collect debris after Loy Krathong Festival at Pattaya Beach

By Pattaya Mail
Local authorities and fishermen join forces to collect krathong debris after the Loy Krathong Festival, restoring the beauty of the coastline.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officials from the Pattaya Environmental Department, along with local fishermen, launched a clean-up operation along the Pattaya Beach at 3:00 AM on November 16. The team worked together to collect krathong (floating lantern) debris along a 5-kilometer stretch of the beach, including Jomtien Beach.

The clean-up effort came in the aftermath of the Loy Krathong Festival, celebrated on the full moon of the 12th lunar month, when both Thai and international tourists participated in the traditional ritual of floating krathongs to pay respects to the goddess of water, Phra Mae Khongkha.

The authorities called on residents and visitors to help maintain the beauty of Pattaya’s beaches by properly disposing of any waste or leftover krathongs they may encounter. The initiative ensures that the beaches remain clean and pristine for all to enjoy.

Pattaya’s environmental team works tirelessly to ensure the beach stays pristine, inviting everyone to help maintain a cleaner shoreline.



In the wake of Loy Krathong, local efforts focus on clearing debris from the beach, ensuring a cleaner and more beautiful environment for all.















