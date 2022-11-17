Spectacular Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Dinner at Poseidon Pattaya

After almost a decade of absence from Pattaya dining scene and two years in social isolation, with a pent-up desire to indulge in a delectable gastronomic experience, that I attended the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs dinner held at the Poseidon’s Wine Cellar and Restaurant. As I entered the restaurant, there were few familiar faces of long-term members as well as several new members and I immediately felt the familiar camaraderie and fellowship of Chaîne. All the guests were welcomed warmly and ushered through to the restaurant’s main area by the hosts, the owner Heiko Klimanschewsky and Bailli of Eastern Seaboard, Peter Windgasse.







Located in the Jomtien Complex, from outside Poseidon’s Wine Cellar and Restaurant looks rather understated but once you enter through the doors, you will find a stylish contemporary dining spot offering a tempting menu and a well-stocked wine cellar and bar.

For this Chaîne dîner amical, which is the finale of events for the year, Executive Chef, Maître Rôtisseurs Bart Munsters and his team created a fabulous seven course menu with the highlight being the finest selection of seafood served on Poseidon’s signature Grand Ice Bar; a spectacular ten-meter-long ice carving!

The evening began with the Amuse-Bouche served with Marchese Antinori Cuvee Royale Franciacorta DOCG NV, from Italy. To whet the appetite of the diners, there were tom yum terrine with a Thai touch, beef tartare, date with goat cheese & bacon and a delicious smoked salmon mousse in puff pastry cups.





Guests were escorted to the outdoor patio, to enjoy the finest selection of seafood served on the most spectacular coolest dining table; a ten-meter-long pristine table of ice carving. The seafood platter, creatively presented on a banana leaf on the ice table consisted of fine de claire oysters, North Sea shrimps, smoked eel, Jack Daniel cured gravlax and Phuket lobster which was paired with Domaine Gerard Tremblay Fourchaume Chablis Premier Cru 2019, from France.

Back in the main restaurant, the formal proceedings commenced with the Executive Chef, Maître Rôtisseurs Bart Munsters explaining the menu. The next course, Trio of Tomato; a crystal-clear tomato soup with pecorino fagottini, concassé, basil oil gazpacho and tomato soup à la chef Bart were served with Marchese Antinori Scalabrone Rosato Bolgheri DOC 2021, from Italy. Traditional lemon spoom, a lemon based frothy sorbet refreshment followed to cleanse the palate before the main course was served.







In all Chaîne dinners, the main course has to be a roast (“Rôtisseurs” being French for “roasters”). In keeping with the Chaîne tradition, chef Bart prepared a scrumptious roast for the main course. Australian Angus beef roast carved and plated by chef Bart with his kitchen brigade in the dining room and served with black bacon wrapped green beans, pommes duchesse and porcini marsala sauce paired with Damilano Liste Barolo DOCG 2015, from Italy. It is a full-bodied wine with chewy, intense flavours, polished tannins and a long, long finish, a perfect match for the roast that I enjoyed very much.

The dessert was a tempting trio of crème brulée, Licor 43 crème Bavaroise and vanilla parfait served with Licor 43, an original Spanish liqueur. Licor 43, or Cuarenta y Tres (Spanish for “43”) originates from its use of 43 different ingredients. While its recipe is a closely guarded secret by the Zamora family who invented it in 1946, it is known to contain citrus and fruit juices and flavoured with vanilla, among other aromatic herbs and spices. Freshly brewed Sri Lankan Dilmah tea and coffee with friandises were served to finish off the delightful epicurean feast.



After three or more hours of satisfying gastronomic indulgence in a fantastic array of 17 dishes presented in 7 courses, the evening concluded with the presentation of certificates of appreciation to Chef Bart and his kitchen brigade, to the owner of the establishment Heiko Klimanschewsky and the service staff for exceptional hospitality and service.

The Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is the oldest and the largest food and wine society in the world. With nearly 21,000 members, the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is an International Association of Gastronomy now established in over 75 countries bringing together gourmet enthusiasts who share the same values of quality, fine dining and the encouragement of the culinary arts and the pleasures of the table.

The distinctive character of Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is to bring together amateurs and professionals, from all over the world, whether they are hoteliers, restaurateurs, executive chefs or sommeliers, in the appreciation of fine cuisine. For those who would like to know more and membership inquiries please contact Bailli, [email protected]







Ranjith Chandrasiri is a veteran hotelier, food and wine connoisseur, multilinguist with a wealth of knowledge and international hotel management experience in luxury hotels and iconic brands including InterContinental Hotels Group in Europe, Australia, Cambodia, Thailand and Sri Lanka. He is the Chairman of Sirius Hospitality Consulting in Thailand, former Group General Manager of Jetwing Hotels Group, Sri Lanka and Royal Cliff Hotels Group, Thailand, Founder/President of Royal Cliff Wine Club and deVine Wine Club, Bailli Honoraire (Honorary President) of Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, Pattaya, Thailand.





























