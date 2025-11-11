Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Thai Garden Resort Pattaya

Step into the festive spirit and bid farewell to 2025 in grand style at Thai Garden Resort Pattaya. Join us for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet Party featuring over 60 international and festive dishes, from gourmet delights to traditional favourites, designed to satisfy every palate.

Let the night sparkle with the live rhythms of our band, and be mesmerized by a spectacular Dragon & Lion Show with over 70 performers, bringing energy, colour, and excitement to your celebrations. Dance, cheer, and create lasting memories as the city lights of Pattaya shimmer around you.



As midnight approaches, gather with family, friends, and fellow guests to welcome the dawn of 2026. Raise your glass in a joyful toast, feel the anticipation of a fresh year full of promise, and celebrate new beginnings with laughter, music, and the magic of the moment.

📅 Wednesday, December 31, 2025

⏰ From 6:30 PM

📍 Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

💵 2,400 THB per person (includes a glass of wine or cocktail)



Seats are limited — reserve your table today to ensure you don’t miss this spectacular night of food, fun, and festivities.

🔗 Reserve now: thaigarden.com/restaurant-reservations

📞 +66 38 370 614 | +66 84 324 1098

🌐 www.thaigarden.com

✨ Celebrate, dance, and toast to new beginnings — make the first moments of 2026 truly unforgettable ✨

































