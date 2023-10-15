Songwriting at the Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – It was an amusing and entertaining morning at the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) meeting on Wednesday, October 11. Well known Pattaya songwriter, music arranger, engineer, and musician Barry Upton returned to do a “first time for me” happening. In previous appearances, Barry has given presentations about Pattaya’s music scene, his background in music, and introduced other musicians to entertain the Club. Born in England in the 1950’s, Barry has been in the music business all his life and he tells us, writing new songs is one of his favorite aspects of the music business.







Barry began by first mentioning his two latest projects and providing some music video clips for: “Music is the Soundtrack of Your Life” and “A Dreamer’s Kiss (in a paradise bliss).” He noted that the first one was done simply because he wanted to do a song that lasted for more than 20 minutes, a rarity in the songwriting business. Both Music Videos can be viewed on Barry’s FAB BAZ MUSIC TV YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYelOGSqpjnUmztRAJoBOHg.







Barry who has written many songs, then said for this appearance at the PCEC, for the first time, he would attempt something he has never done before. Usually when he writes a song, it involves no more than 3 people. However, today he would attempt to write one involving the entire audience in the process.

First, he said you need to select a purpose and style. He then asked if anyone knew the first rule of songwriting. After listening to a few suggestions, he said “there isn’t any” because there is too much variety in songwriting.







After choosing the purpose and style, you need a “title” to work from. He then solicited ideas from the audience with the one chosen being “Paradise Beach is a Sunshine.” Barry mentioned that it is a good idea to incorporate the title into the lyrics early, noting that this was a common trait with the Beatles’ songs. Also, as the song progresses or is finalized, one can always change the title and lyrics if they wish.

As suggested lyrics were provided by audience members, Barry would seize on one and write it down. He also mentioned that the rhyme doe not always have to come at the end of a line, but can also be in the middle. As the songwriting progressed, Barry, accompanied by his guitar music, would sing it back. Then would ask for more suggested lines. Barry also said a “middle 8” (a common type of bridge which refers to a section of a song with a significantly different melody and lyrics, which helps the song develop itself in a natural way) should be included and again requested suggestions from the audience.







It took about 25 minutes before Barry declared “we have a song!”. Barry said he will prepare a demo which can be played at the next PCEC meeting. To view Barry’s presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CncXDpiaWvQ.

After the Barry concluded his presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events and called on George Wilson to conduct the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club





























