Quiz Night funds Rotary Pattaya-Bang Lamung Soi Dogs project

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mr. Wu’s Bar at Mabprachan Lake presented the Rotary Club of Pattaya-Bang Lamung with a substantial donation of 17,000 Baht for their Soi Dogs Project. The event organized by John Chapman and co-owned by Chris Clegg, was warmly attended by patrons participating in the weekly Wednesday Quiz on Wed Oct 3.







John Chapman shared the inspiring story of how funds were raised and why Rotary Club of Pattaya-Bang Lamung’s Soi Dog Project was chosen as the beneficiary. The successful fundraising initiative took the form of a Music Quiz Night held on September 22, 2023, at Mr. Wu’s. Fourteen teams from the Mabprachan Lake area, each consisting of four members, enthusiastically entered the quiz, contributing 100 Baht per person as an entrance fee. The quiz spanned six rounds of music, ranging from the 1950s to the present day, with the winning team achieving an impressive 51 points out of a possible 70.







The victorious team, comprised of Alan Ewers, Andy Pilling, Peter Davis, and Richard Leonard, received 1000 Baht vouchers each to be redeemed at Mr. Wu’s. They were also granted the privilege of selecting the charity for the donation. Contributions from local restaurants and bars, including The Barking Frog, Pats Bar, Durty Nellie’s, Magic Bar, The Welcome Inn, and My Bar, greatly enriched the event by generously donating prizes for a Ticket Raffle.







Mr. Wu’s expressed gratitude for their support in making the Quiz Night a resounding success. The evening featured not only a Ticket Raffle but also a Note Raffle and an Auction, providing additional excitement. The event was further complemented by a superb buffet, and the festivities extended late into the night with music. When asked how they learned about the Soi Dog Project, Mr. Wu’s mentioned reading an article in Pattaya Mail.







President Philip Wall Morris, President of the Rotary Club of Pattaya-Bang Lamung said, “On behalf of our members and volunteers, I extended heartfelt thanks to Mr. Wu’s, John Chapman, the winning team, and all those who contributed to the success of this event. We commit to providing updates to Mr. Wu’s on how the generous donation is utilized to care for the Soi Dogs.”











