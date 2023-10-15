Tourist police set up three measures to crack down on ‘gray capital’ and transnational crimes

The Tourist Police Bureau has announced its three latest measures to crack down on ‘gray capital’ and transnational crimes, especially during the recently introduced visa-free* period.

The three measures are as follows:

Use “intelligence-led policing” – Visit suspected areas to find new information and seek cooperation from the private sector and the public; then, analyze the information and compare with previous databases; Coordinate with international networks – through all embassies and Interpol in 195 member countries; Prosecute strictly – Cooperate with all agencies to investigate, arrest, and push offenders out of the country and put their names on a blacklist to prevent them from returning to Thailand again.







The Tourist Police Bureau can be reached via the Hotline 1155 or the mobile application “tourist police I lert you.”

*Thailand has announced a temporary tourist visa exemption scheme to passport holders of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Kazakhstan, effective from 25 September 2023 to 29 February 2024. (NNT)













