Songkran shaping up as bust for Pattaya

With the water turned off and most Thais traveling home, Songkran is shaping up as a bust for Pattaya, as even beachfront hotels see less than 60 percent booked for the April 10-15 holiday.



Phisut Sae-khu, president of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, said March 22 that Songkran traditionally is the time when Thais return to the North and Northeast, not go to the beach. While Pattaya is a popular place for foreign tourists during Songkran, it’s not as much for Thais.

This year, with the government forbidding water splashing, there’s even less reason to come to Pattaya, he said.

THA National President Marisa Sukosol Nonpakdee said Pattaya beachfront hotels are reporting bookings of about 50-60 percent of their rooms for Songkran, but smaller hotels away from the water are struggling or remain closed.





Not that Thai beach resorts aren’t trying to lure domestic tourists. Pattaya still will hold a “wan lai” event, despite the lack of water, while Ramayana Waterpark will host Thailand Wonder Wave Wanlai Music Festival April 15-19.













