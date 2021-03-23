More train services from Bangkok to North and Northeast during Songkran break

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has scheduled 16 extra train services from Bangkok to the North and Northeast from April 9 to 15 to cover people travelling during the Songkran break.



SRT governor Nirut Maneepan said this move is in line with the government’s decision to ease COVID-19 measures and extend the Songkran break from three to six days (April 10 to 15).







He said the SRT expects the extra train services to accommodate up to 100,000 passengers daily, adding that the SRT will cooperate with related agencies to ensure passengers’ safety.













