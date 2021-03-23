Pattaya/Jomtien bars duel in pool to raise money for food giveaways

With Pattaya still behind the eight ball, Jomtien Beach bars are squaring off in pool to raise money for their “Free Food Friday” campaign.



The Richmond Bar, which runs the food giveaways as well as bicycle rides around the area, went head-to-head with the Nana Bar in pool. Nana staff have been collecting money on Fridays when they have their own food giveaway.

Owner Anna runs a cozy bar with free pool and friendly staff.

Later, Paul from Richmond went up against Bjorn from JB Poolhouse, splitting the two matches.

The money raised during the matches will keep the Free Food Friday giveaways going.













