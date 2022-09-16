Thailand provides more travel incentives to bloggers and influencers from Greece

Thailand and Greece have begun discussions to rebuild and expand mutual tourism, with high-level meetings conducted in Athens on September 5, 2022, the same date as the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on tourism cooperation between the two countries 16 years prior.

Present at the meeting were Thailand’s Minister Counsellor Pornsith Pibulnakarintr of the Royal Thai Embassy in Athens, Greece, the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Yuthasak Supasorn, and the Deputy Minister of Tourism of Greece, Sofia Zacharaki.







According to reports, the two parties discussed methods to boost mutual tourism and extend the 2006 agreement between Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Greece’s Ministry of Tourism.

Under Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green or BCG Economy Model, Yuthasak stated that the meeting allowed both countries to develop strong relationships and collaboration.







A strategy to increase tourism between Thailand and Greece through holding a digital workshop, providing travel incentives to bloggers and influencers from various professions, and developing tourist exhibitions in both countries was also discussed during the gathering.

Following the meetings, Yuthasak and Olympia Anastasopoulou, Secretary General for Tourism Policy and Development at the Greek Ministry of Tourism, hosted a press conference to update the media on the Thailand-Greece MoU and future tourism campaigns between the two countries.

































