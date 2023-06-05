Sea Bear Delights at Central Festival Pattaya Beach June 1-7

Visitors to the Sunken Square at the Central Festival Pattaya Beach are in for a treat this week, as over 50 exceptional and sought-after restaurants come together to offer an extraordinary culinary experience. The “Sea Bear Delights” food festival is aimed not only to boost the local economy but also to encourage increased consumer engagement, benefiting business owners and creating a thriving and dynamic business ecosystem.







With the presence and participation of renowned restaurants, this food festival promises to be a memorable experience, further enhancing Pattaya’s reputation as a world famous culinary destination.















