Pattaya mayor ensures safety of 2000 Chinese tourists arriving in July

In a significant development for Pattaya City, Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet held a meeting with a delegation from T.K.L. Holiday Co., Ltd. at the Pattaya City Hall on June 2, to discuss the safety concerns of 2,000 Chinese tourists who will be participating in the upcoming Bangkok-Pattaya tour program in July.

Mayor Poramet emphasized that Pattaya is fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all visitors, with a particular focus on Chinese tourists who hold great importance in the city’s tourism sector.







The mayor stressed that, the meeting with the Chinese delegation underscores Pattaya’s commitment to providing a secure environment for tourists, acknowledging their significance to the city’s tourism industry. By addressing safety concerns and maintaining efficient emergency response mechanisms, Pattaya aims to enhance the overall experience of visitors and strengthen its reputation as a premier tourist destination.

He added that in case of any emergencies, tourists can call the Pattaya City Contact Center on tel. no. 1337, day and night. City Hall staff will respond swiftly and provide assistance to tourists in need.















