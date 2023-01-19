Russian businessman opens Ethniq Jewelry in Pattaya

Pop stars and actors opened the first showroom for a Bangkok-based jewelry maker in Pattaya.

Former city councilman Rattanachai Sutidechanai and members of the Central and Eastern Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau emceed the grand opening of Ethniq Jewelry on the ground floor of Royal Garden Plaza Jan. 16.







Ethniq is based in the Gemopolis complex in Bangkok’s Prawet District but has not had a showroom until the opening of its retail store in Pattaya.

The company sells gold, platinum, ruthenium and rhodium earrings, bracelets, necklaces, rings, broaches and crosses adorned with hand-cut “gems” replicated in cubic zirconia.

Company executive Igor Mezentsev said the company’s designs come from international designers and produced by Thai craftsmen with imported tools.







Actress Pat Na Prapa and pop singer Lula provided the entertainment at the opening, which also featured a fashion show featuring never-before-seen items.

Ethniq Jewelry is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the ground floor of Royal Garden.

































