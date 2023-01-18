Thai cabinet approves price controls on COVID products and chicken

The Cabinet this week approved a motion to control prices of five products that are used to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, prices will be controlled for medical face masks; synthesized threads for medical face mask production; hand sanitizers with alcohol; paper shred and paper for recycling; and chicken, as well as chicken meat.







The move is in accordance with a resolution from a recent meeting of the central committee on the prices of goods and services. The January 11 meeting agreed that due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, it is still necessary to maintain appropriate prices for medical face masks, Polypropylene threads for mask production, and hand sanitizers.

The committee noted that these products are crucial in effectively preventing the spread of COVID-19 nationwide







It also explained that chicken and chicken meat need to be regulated in order to maintain the fair trade code.

The new measure will be implemented after the previous price control policy expires on January 24. (NNT)

































