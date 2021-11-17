Royal Garden Pattaya hosts Diwali Festival Nov. 26-28

Royal Garden Plaza will host its second Diwali Festival Nov. 26-28 on the ground floor of the South Pattaya mall.

The biggest annual celebration for Indians, Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists, notably Newar Buddhists.







Seen as a driver of tourism to Pattaya, the festival will feature booths offering Indian products including clothes, accessories and home decorations.

There will be authentic Indian foods and sweets in Royal Gokul style. People can enjoy original Indian foods with special promotions for hotels and restaurant vouchers at discounted prices. Besides, there will be mini concerts in Bollywood style or Indian culture and arts.

































