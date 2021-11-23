Bodybuilders flex at Pattaya competition

Thai and foreign athletes finally got the chance to compete in 18 categories at the Muscle and Physique Championships in Pattaya.

Postponed from June to the coronavirus crisis, the Nov. 21-22 event at Royal Garden Plaza saw men compete in nine weight classes and women in three height brackets.







The competition included a handful of Thai national team athletes and a former world champion, all of whom were part of a team banned from the Tokyo Olympics and other major competitions because of repeated doping violations.

The top Master Male Bodybuilder (under age 45) prize went to Kongtit Woracharoenthanakul, who finished second last year. Three-time champ Khuntan Pungpetch was the runner-up with Yodchai Norkul third, Sudchai Ploypradub fourth and Kumpanart Plumewong fifth.





Other results, in order of placement:

Male Bodybuilding (under 65 kg.) – Chaitanong Senglum, Teerawat Tungpaiboonsub and Piyapong Tontan.

Male Bodybuilding (66-70 kg.) – Jukawat Intarungsri, Akadej Plenarum, Pongsiri Phomjan.

Male Bodybuilding (71-75 kg.) – Noppakao Ruamrod, Chula Thongreum, Tatbodee Sangjam

Male Bodybuilding (76-80 kg.) – Former world champ Wichai Singthong, Rachata Srisawad, Pairat Panaosri







Male Bodybuilding (over 80 kg.) – Panjapon Panchua, Christoph Krebs of Germany, Wichid Singthong

Female Model Physique (under 160 cm.) – Wilailuk Kummuang, Lalita Srimeewong, Pipnipa Pienpitak

Female Model Physique (161-164 cm.) – Nitchamon Komkai, Thanyaporn Sudjaisiriboon, Jiranan Manowanna

Female Model Physique (Over 164 cm.) –Wadeetarat Toonthum, Natnatcha Thongsuang, Cattleya Zoonsay































































