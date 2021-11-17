Indian Diwali Festival at Royal Garden Pattaya Nov. 26-28

By Pattaya Mail
0
546
Exotic Indian girls perform the ceremony of lighting sacred lamps to celebrate Diwali.

Royal Garden Plaza will host its second Diwali Festival Nov. 26-28 on the ground floor of the South Pattaya mall.

The biggest annual celebration for Indians, Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists, notably Newar Buddhists.



Seen as a driver of tourism to Pattaya, the festival will feature booths offering Indian products including clothes, accessories and home decorations.

There will be authentic Indian foods and sweets in Royal Gokul style. People can enjoy original Indian foods with special promotions for hotels and restaurant vouchers at discounted prices. Besides, there will be mini concerts in Bollywood style or Indian culture and arts.

Traditional Indian dances from many regions of India will highlight the Diwali celebrations at the Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya.



The festival will feature booths offering Indian products including clothes, accessories and home decorations.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR