Pattaya man beaten by pimps complains police don’t care

A Pattaya man who was attacked by pimps after hiring a service girl complained to the media that police weren’t investigating his case.

Nattatan R., 27, admitted he hired an escort for a three-hour liaison for 2000 baht in Jomtien Beach Nov. 1. But, when she arrived, two men came out of nowhere and hit him with a bat.







Nattatan ran, but fell and the two attackers set upon him, beat him with a baseball bat and smashed his Apple iPhone 12 worth 40,000 baht. Then the hooker and her two accomplices fled.

He brought CCTV video of the incident to show the press.



Nattatan said he went to the hospital then to police to file a report. But, three weeks later, no progress has been made. The victim said he wanted to use the media to pressure the police to provide him justice.



























