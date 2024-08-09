Royal Cliff Hotels Group receives ASEAN Green Hotel Standard Award

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Royal Cliff Hotels Group has once again been celebrated for its environmental stewardship, receiving the ASEAN Green Hotel Standard Award for the second time. This esteemed award recognizes hotels that excel in promoting eco-friendly practices and energy conservation, and Royal Cliff’s top assessment scores reflect its ongoing commitment to sustainability.







Since its inception in 1973, Royal Cliff has been a pioneer in corporate social responsibility (CSR) within Pattaya and Thailand. Its dedication to environmental responsibility and technological innovation in reducing energy consumption has set a benchmark for the industry. The group’s eco-friendly initiatives are a testament to its role as a model of good corporate citizenship, striving to enhance both societal and environmental well-being.

In addition to the ASEAN Green Hotel Standard Award, Royal Cliff has garnered a series of prestigious accolades. These include the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Monitoring Award, ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification, Green Hotel Standard, Asia Responsible Enterprise Award (AREA), Kuoni Green Planet Award, and recognition as the Best Green Hotel. These awards highlight Royal Cliff’s reputation as a global leader in environmental sustainability.









The Royal Cliff Hotels Group, located on a stunning 64-acre estate overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, features four award-winning hotels. Each property offers an array of luxurious experiences, reflecting the group’s dedication to excellence in hospitality and sustainability. Guests can explore a variety of curated promotions and packages designed to enhance their stay at this premier luxury destination.

For those looking to experience Royal Cliff’s exceptional service and eco-friendly luxury, booking directly through their website ensures the best prices and exclusive value-added extras. To secure your stay, visit www.royalcliff.com Call Reservations at (+66) 38 250 421 ext: 2732, or email mailto:[email protected].





































