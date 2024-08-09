Pattaya officials tackle cable chaos in Naklua old market

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials inspected the tangled and untidy cables in Naklua Old Market, Soi 8/1 (Soi Wattanachai), on August 8 as part of an initiative to reorganize the cluttered infrastructure in the area.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, who led the inspection, emphasized the historical significance of the Lan Pho Naklua market, a community known for its traditional Thai-style wooden houses that preserve the unique heritage of the area. He noted that the aging electrical and communication cables have become a growing concern due to their potential to cause dangerous short circuits.







“To safeguard both residents and tourists, the Pattaya city administration identified the disorganized cables as a priority issue,” Wuthisak said. “As part of a broader development project for the Lan Pho Naklua area, the city has tasked the Pattaya Engineering Department with the reorganization of these cables.”

During the visit, city officials outlined their plans to improve safety in the Naklua Old Market. The reorganization will involve the installation of new electrical poles on August 15, followed by the replacement of old electrical cables on August 21 and 28. These measures are intended to enhance the safety and aesthetics of the historic community, ensuring that both locals and visitors can enjoy the area without concern for electrical hazards.





































