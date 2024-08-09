Norwegian dies in tragic fall from high-rise condo in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – An 88-year-old Norwegian, Mr Jan H, died following a fatal fall from the 16th floor of a high-rise condominium in the Jomtien area on August 8. Rescue workers discovered Mr Jan’s body on the rooftop of a three-story beer bar adjacent to the building. The fall resulted in severe injuries, and the impact left his body severely broken.







Rescue personnel encountered significant difficulties in retrieving the body. They eventually used a Pattaya City crane to lift officers onto the rooftop to safely bring down the deceased. An initial inspection revealed no signs of physical assault on Mr Jan’s body.

Mr Jan’s Thai wife reported that he had been suffering from kidney disease and had not shown any previous signs of suicidal intent or conflict. She noted that he had been unusually quiet on the day of the incident. While she was cooking, Mr Jan reportedly took the opportunity to leap from the 16th floor of the condo, tragically landing on the rooftop of the nearby beer bar. Shocked witnesses immediately contacted the authorities.







Pol. Capt. Sanan Kotanont, Deputy Inspector of Pattaya City Police Station, confirmed that there were no signs of a struggle or physical assault in both the victim’s room and the scene of the fall. The preliminary investigation indicates that Mr Jan’s deteriorating health may have contributed to the severe stress leading to his tragic decision. The body has been sent to the Police General Hospital’s Forensic Institute for a thorough autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.





































