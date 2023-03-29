Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International wins 3 awards at annual District Conference

Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International won three prizes at the annual District Conference.

District 3340 Gov. Pantida Rojwannasin presented Rotary E-Club President Chanunda Kongphol with honors for the award of excellence in the environmental programs for planting 1,000 mangroves on Phra Island in Sattahip Bay. The project was lauded for helping prevent erosion and becoming an aquatic habitat.







At the March 26 conference at the Siam Grand Hotel in Udon Thani, the club also won the prize for 100% retention of membership over the past year, with none of the 31 members resigning.

Finally, the club won a consolation prize in the People of Action category for its project with Gossip Nail Salon that offered occupational training in nail art, with Rotary arranging for participants to get free equipment and training.























