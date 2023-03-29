Thai Health Ministry launches campaign to encourage less sugar consumption

A campaign by the Ministry of Public Health has been launched to encourage people in Thailand to consume less sugar in order to prevent health issues.

According to Tianchai Suwanpen, an advisor to the deputy public health minister, the ministry launched the campaign to encourage people to consume no more than 25 grams or six teaspoons of sugar per day. In addition to marketing and awareness campaigns, the ministry will also urge beverage makers to reduce the quantity of sugar in their sweet drinks per serving size, from 6% to 5%.







The campaign was launched in response to recent reports stating that from 2017-2019, Thai people, particularly those of working age, consumed an average of 25 tablespoons each day. Another report from the Department of Health (DOH) revealed that almost 10% of children in Thailand are clinically obese. The report has warned that this situation is expected to worsen if people fail to improve nutritional awareness and reduce sugar intake among young people.

The World Obesity Federation also forecasts that rates of childhood obesity are expected to double between 2020 and 2035. (NNT)















