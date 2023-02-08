Rotarians offer nail art training as alternative career

The Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International teamed up with a Jomtien Beach nail salon to teach people how to do nail art as a career.

Club President Chanunda Kongphol and Gossip Nail Salon Wannapa Sotsilp opened two-day course Feb. 5 at Rompho Market on Jomtien Second Road.







Gossip donated equipment needed to apply gel polish and nail extension, which normally cost 3,000 baht a set. Gossip normally charges 8,900 baht for the course, so the shop ended up donating 119,000 baht in services and equipment for the 10 students.

Wannapa said she offered the training to help unemployed and underemployed people develop skills to start a new job and earn extra income.































