Rotarians offer nail art training as alternative career

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
216
President Chanunda Kongphol and Dr Margret Deter observe students learning the intricacies of nail art.

The Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International teamed up with a Jomtien Beach nail salon to teach people how to do nail art as a career.

Club President Chanunda Kongphol and Gossip Nail Salon Wannapa Sotsilp opened two-day course Feb. 5 at Rompho Market on Jomtien Second Road.



Gossip donated equipment needed to apply gel polish and nail extension, which normally cost 3,000 baht a set. Gossip normally charges 8,900 baht for the course, so the shop ended up donating 119,000 baht in services and equipment for the 10 students.

Wannapa said she offered the training to help unemployed and underemployed people develop skills to start a new job and earn extra income.


Gossip Nail Salon Wannapa Sotsilp (2nd left) donated the costs of the course and equipment needed for the nail beautifications to the students.


President Chanunda Kongphol presents a certificate to one of the graduates of the nail art beautification course.

President Chanunda Kongphol poses with the proud graduates of the nail art beautification course sponsored by Nail Gossip.








RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR