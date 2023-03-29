Pattaya Walking Street nightclub closed after 3rd after-hours raid

A Walking Street nightclub was raided after hours for the third time in a year and now faces permanent closure.

Flexx Club, located at the south end of Walking Street, was raided by Pattaya police around 4:30 a.m. March 27 with about 50 Thai and foreign patrons still drinking and dancing.







Pattaya police blocked exits, divided patrons by gender and checked ID cards. The manager was arrested and charged with operating the club without a license, selling alcoholic beyond legal hours and staying open later than allowed.

Flexx Club has been raided multiple times before, most recently at 3 a.m. on Dec. 3 and 5 a.m. on July 24 last year. A letter will now be forwarded to the Chonburi governor’s office calling for the permanent closure of the venue due to its repeated license violations.







In July’s raid, three people were arrested for drug use, and 33 shisha pipes and three kilograms of illegal Baraku tobacco were seized. The club was closed and reopened illegally without a permit, police said.















