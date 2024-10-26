Rotary E-Club Dolphin donates 110,000 baht in scholarships to support students in Pattaya City care

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International generously donated a total of 110,000 THB in scholarships to assist underprivileged students in Pattaya on October 24. The presentation took place at the Pattaya City Hall, with prominent figures in attendance, including President of the Rotary E-Club, Ms. Nattakarn Laothong, Past President Dr. Margret Deter, Charter President Dr. Otmar Deter, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and representatives from 11 schools.



The funds will benefit students from 11 schools under the financial care of Pattaya City, each receiving 10,000 baht. This scholarship initiative is aimed at alleviating the financial burdens faced by low-income families and will support students who excel academically but struggle financially. Each school will select five deserving students to receive this assistance.

Ms. Nattakarn expressed the club’s commitment to supporting education and helping to improve the lives of students in the community. She emphasized that this initiative is part of a broader effort by the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya to continuously contribute to society and enhance educational opportunities.







The scholarship program is expected to serve as a foundation for future projects aimed at further aiding students in need, ensuring that education remains accessible for all.







































