ESG Planet proposes new concept to elevate Pattaya as a ‘Carbon-Neutral Event City’

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Pattaya City Hall, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired the second meeting for 2024 on promoting activities to support sustainable growth in Pattaya’s economy, society, and environment on October 25. The meeting included key officials such as Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, the mayor’s secretary, and relevant personnel, along with a presentation from Mr. QiQi Wang, head of business development and investment, and advisor Prasong Sukkorn on biofuel and waste management projects.



Pattaya is recognized as a global tourist destination with a leading image as a green city and a hub for businesses balancing nature and green innovation. To align with the “Better Pattaya” policy, the initiative aims to continuously enhance the quality of life for Pattaya residents and improve the environment to meet future challenges effectively.

ESG Planet Co., Ltd. has recognized the importance of balancing carbon emissions and utilization during annual events in Pattaya to make them environmentally friendly. The proposal encourages event organizers in the area to participate in the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM), establishing measures that require activities to comply with VCM guidelines. The TGO carbon footprint measurement framework will be used to calculate and offset carbon emissions alongside effective carbon offset solutions.







Mayor Poramet emphasized the significance of this initiative and has tasked the relevant departments to study the details further to maximize the benefits of this project for the city. By pursuing this vision, Pattaya aims to become a model city for carbon neutrality, dubbed “Pattaya Carbon-Neutral Event City.







































