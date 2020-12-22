Rotary Club Pattaya Marina continues program to End Polio Now

The Rotary Club of Pattaya Marina organized polio vaccinations for children at Nong Ta-oun District Health Promotion Hospital.

Maneeya Engelking, Assistant Governor of Rotary District 3340 and Eric Larbouillat, president of the Pattaya Marina club, were welcomed by hospital Director Suchanan Kantee Dec. 17.







Rotary International supported the budget for the Ministry of Public Health to buy polio vaccines for district health promotion hospitals across the country with cooperation between government sectors and charity organizations to help children and eradicate polio worldwide.

Rotary’s “Polio Plus” project is a US$1.7 billion program to supply vaccines in 122 countries. Total support over the lifetime of the program is $7.2 billion.















