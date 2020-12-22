3 Thais logged new cases in Saraburi after buying seafood from Samut Sakhon Talaythai market

A family of three tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 in Kaeng Khoi district after buying seafood in Samut Sakhon province.

The Saraburi public health office reported a couple and their daughter who ran a Thai-styled Sukiyaki restaurant in Kaeng Khoi bought seafood in Samut Sakhon for their three seafood buffet branches. All of them appeared sick.





On Dec 14, the three went to Talaythai market in Samut Sakhon. They were admitted to a hospital on Dec 20.

The country logged 382 new COVID-19 cases including 14 locally infected ones. They comprised one each from Ayutthaya and Tak provinces, two each from Nakhon Pathom and Bangkok, three in Samut Prakan, and five in Samut Sakhon.







Others are 360 migrant workers confirmed with proactive testing. Eight other new cases are quarantined arrivals: 1 each from the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, Kuwait and Sudan and three from the United States.

Many organizations including Samut Sakhon Hospital, the Public Health Ministry and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation produced communication materials in Thai, English, Myanmar, Cambodian and Lao languages to inform people of methods to protect themselves from COVID-19. (TNA)















