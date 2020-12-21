Wittaya Kunplome re-elected Chonburi PAO president

Wittaya Kunplome was re-elected president of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, besting his Progressive Movement to Change Chonburi Party challenger nearly 2-to-1 and his party sweeping 8 of 9 electoral seats in Banglamung District.







Wittaya, brother of Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, took 337,107 votes in the December 20 contest. His closest challenger, Ploylapat Singhtothong from the Progressive Movement to Change Chonburi Party, received 168,997 votes.

Closer to home, Wittaya collected 49,308 votes, followed by Ploylapat Singhtothong with 37,967, Sarayut Wongsaengthong’s 4,583, and Sapa Palawaree with 889 in Banglamung District.

The Chonburi PAO election was part of Thailand’s national PAO elections held on December 20th.



















