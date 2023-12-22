Rotary Club Pattaya-Banglamung receives generous donation from China

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Rotary Club of Pattaya-Banglamung (RCPB) received a large donation of kitchenware from China, thanks to the efforts of Mr, Freddy, a businessman who visited the club and its joint projects with Mercy Pattaya.

Mr. Freddy was impressed by the work of Rotary Club of Pattaya-Banglamung and Mercy Centre, especially the Water for Life projects that provide clean and safe water to the communities in need. He decided to contact other businesses in China who wish to support the club and its humanitarian causes.







The donated kitchenware will be used to make Christmas parcels that Mercy Centre will distribute to the families in the Water Project Community, a group of people who benefit from the water and sanitation solutions provided by RCES and Mercy Centre.

The RCES members expressed their gratitude to Mr Freddy and his partners for their generosity and kindness. They also invited anyone who would like to help in these projects to contact Mercy Centre (www.mercypattaya.com) or Rotary Club of Pattaya-Banglamung (facebook.com/RCPIThailand).







































