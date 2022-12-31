Roads leading to Pattaya Countdown at Bali Hai Pier closed

If you don’t need to be driving in South Pattaya this weekend, don’t.

To make traffic better during the Dec. 29-31 Pattaya Countdown, Pattaya police are closing Walking Street, the Bali Hai Pier flyover, and all the roads around the jetty.

In addition, South Road and Second Road heading towards Pratumnak Hill up to the Pattaya Courthouse will be made one-way only from 3 p.m. until 2 a.m. to prevent slowdowns at intersections.







Pol. Lt. Col. Aruth Sapanon said 100 traffic police and another 70 Pattaya officers will be on the streets to assist confused motorists and keep things moving.

Those going to the concerts should park at Terminal 21, Lotus’s South Pattaya or Big C South Pattaya and take a free shuttle.

























