New Foreign Minister confident in working without Deputy Prime Minister position

Newly appointed foreign affairs minister Maris Sangiampongsa confirmed that for himself, the position of Deputy Prime Minister is not necessary because he can work without limitations.

He succeeded Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, who resigned on April 28 after losing the position of the deputy prime minister, which he held concurrently in the cabinet reshuffle.

The new minister said he is not worried about replacing Mr. Parnpree, who has been highly praised for his work. He is confident in his abilities, having previously served as an ambassador to several countries.







As for the issue of being close to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, he denied commenting on it.

The retired diplomat, Maris Sangiampongsa who has been appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs, completed his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Ramkhamhaeng University, a Master of Arts in International Relations from Ohio University, USA.

In terms of his career, Mr. Maris began his civil service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1986 as a diplomat in the Social Division, Department of International Organizations.









He later served as Secretary of the Thai Embassy and then as First Secretary at the Thai Embassy in Brussels, Belgium. He was then appointed as Counselor at the Thai Embassy in Vientiane, Lao PDR, and Ambassador to several countries, including Germany, France, and other countries.

He held the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in many countries, including Nepal, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, before retiring in September 2019. -819 (TNA)





































