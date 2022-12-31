Nongprue opens integrated accident-prevention road-safety center

Nongprue Subdistrict followed the lead of Pattaya and Banglamung and opened its own integrated accident-prevention center for the new year holidays.

Mayor Winai Inpitak kicked off the Traffic Discipline and Accident Reduction Project at the Mitkamol intersection Dec. 29.







Subdistrict officials, Banglamung police and volunteers will staff the center as well as checkpoints to inspect license and helmet use and keep an eye out for drunk drivers.

The accident-reduction effort continues only through Jan. 4.























