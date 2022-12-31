Pattaya public transport checked for safety, alcohol and drugs

By Pattaya Mail
Police and transport regulators checked public transports for safety while drivers were checked for alcohol and drug use and their working hours.

Police and transport regulators checked buses and minivans serving Pattaya during the new year’s holiday.

Sunee Choncherdchuwong, head of the Banglamung Land Transport Office, joined traffic and tourist police at the North Pattaya bus terminal Dec. 30.



Officers checked buses and vans for damage, tire pressure, safety belts and equipment, electrical systems and engine performance.

Drivers also were checked for alcohol and drug use and how many hours they had worked.
The inspections will continue through Jan. 4.


Pattaya bus terminal in North Pattaya saw a steady stream of commuters waiting to travel to different parts of Thailand to spend their new year holidays.





