Pattaya public transport checked for safety, alcohol and drugs

Police and transport regulators checked buses and minivans serving Pattaya during the new year’s holiday.

Sunee Choncherdchuwong, head of the Banglamung Land Transport Office, joined traffic and tourist police at the North Pattaya bus terminal Dec. 30.







Officers checked buses and vans for damage, tire pressure, safety belts and equipment, electrical systems and engine performance.

Drivers also were checked for alcohol and drug use and how many hours they had worked.

The inspections will continue through Jan. 4.

























