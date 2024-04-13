Road closures announced for upcoming Pattaya Songkran Day

PATTAYA, Thailand – In anticipation of the upcoming Pattaya Wan Lai Songkran Day on April 19, Pattaya City authorities finalized preparations for traffic management and safety measures. Roads will be closed around the events area from 2.30 p.m. to 11.00 p.m. spanning from Central Pattaya Intersection to the front area of Walking Street.







To ensure the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of participants, a total of 543 officers from the police force and related agencies will be deployed at key points throughout Pattaya. These officers will be stationed at intersections, crossroads, junctions, and alleys, with additional resources including a fire truck and a patrol boat stationed at Pattaya Intersection for emergency response.

In addition to traffic management, several regulations were outlined for attendees. These include prohibitions on setting up stalls on footpaths without permission, bringing water guns into the event area, carrying weapons, and bringing alcoholic beverages in glass or metal containers. Vehicular access to and from Pattaya Second Road will also be restricted during the festival.







City Hall further announced plans to deploy three fire trucks at strategic locations – Central Pattaya, Soi 12, and Walking Street – to spray water to help cool off festival-goers.

To ensure widespread awareness and cooperation, promotional signs announcing road closures and restrictions will be installed at key points leading up to the event. Detailed information on regulations and prohibitions will also be disseminated through the PRPATTAYA webpage and various media outlets, urging both residents and tourists to cooperate for a safe and enjoyable festival experience.































