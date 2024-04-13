Pattaya police crackdown on drunk driving and helmet violations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Banglamung police set up a checkpoint along Sukhumvit Road in Nongprue Sub-district on April 11, in a concerted effort to lessen the risks of injuries and deaths during the Songkran Festival.

This checkpoint focused specifically on motorcyclists who were not wearing helmets, a common issue contributing to road accidents, especially during festive periods. The objective of the initiative was not only to enforce traffic regulations but also to raise awareness about the crucial role of helmet usage in reducing injuries and fatalities.







In addition to issuing warnings and citations, police officers distributed helmets on the spot to non-compliant motorcyclists, emphasizing the importance of this safety measure. Breathalyzer tests were also administered as part of the campaign to detect and deter drunk driving. A zero-tolerance policy for alcohol consumption among drivers, passengers, and public transportation service providers was strictly enforced during the operation.







Pol. Lt. Col. Jakrit Chantakham, Traffic Inspector at Banglamung Police Station, highlighted the government and national police’s commitment to maintaining traffic discipline throughout the 7-day Songkran Festival period, from April 11 to 17. Daytime checkpoints aimed at ensuring traffic discipline would be complemented by night-time crime prevention checkpoints targeting offenses such as drunk driving and other violations.







These measures were implemented in response to the main causes of accidents during festive seasons, including failure to wear helmets, drunk driving, speeding, and reckless driving. To further mitigate risks, hazardous U-turn points were temporarily closed, including four points in Banglamung District.































