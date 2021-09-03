Regents International School Pattaya provides food to needy Pong residents

Teachers and volunteers from the Regents International School Pattaya led by Stephen Sharma, Head of Primary, recently distributed 1000 survival bags containing rice, canned fish and instant noodles to the residents of Pong district.

The school’s Feeding Pattaya Project was held at the Pong Municipality building on August 26, under the supervision of Anucha Pienjai, mayor of Pong sub-district.







An extra 200 food parcels were also placed in the food-sharing cupboards at the municipality office for other needy citizens.

In addition, 800 parcels were given out to local people at Mabprachan Lake Park.

The Regents Community of teachers, students and staff has raised more than 168,400 baht for this project and will continue to do so for this worthwhile humanitarian mission.

The school plans to hold another food donation initiative in September.

































