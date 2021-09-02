Netflix plans ‘Tham Luang’ cave rescue series to be shot in Northern Thailand

Netflix announces producers and cast of Tham Luang cave series to be filmed in Northern Thailand, and aired in 2022.

The TV series to be shown in limited episodes will tell the story of 12 young players of the “Wild Boar” Football team, who, along with their coach, became trapped in a cave in Northern Thailand in 2018. The incident caught the attention of the world, including international movie makers.







According to Variety Magazine, producers of this drama will include Dana Ledoux Miller and Michael Russell Gunn from “Designated Survivor” , also aired on Netflix. Thai producer Nattawut Poonpiriya from “Bad Genuis”, American directors Jon Chu from “Crazy Rich Asians” and Kevin Tancharoen from “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will feature in the shooting of the film as well.



“I am excited and honored to be bringing the Tham Luang story to the screen,” Poonpiriya said in a statement. “My goal is to craft an authentic portrayal of what happened with respect to the experiences of those who were there. In partnership with talented Asian-American storytellers like Jon M. Chu and Kevin Tancharoen, we are confident that our retelling of this remarkable story will resonate with audiences worldwide.”







25 year old “Beam” Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote will act as Coach “Ek”, the young football coach of the “Wild Boar” football team, trapped with 12 school-age team members in the cave; newcomers will appear as the 12 boys.

The much anticipated film will be shot in Northern Thailand, and be released in 2022. (NNT)



























