Thailand unveils plans to expand opportunities in digital asset investments

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has unveiled plans to expand opportunities in digital asset investments, with a commitment to positioning the country as a regional leader in the fast-growing sector. At a Binance TH event on digital assets, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat outlined the administration’s plans to collaborate with the private sector to drive the market’s development and growth.

As global economic landscapes evolve, digital assets are emerging as a viable alternative investment. Bitcoin’s recent surge to 94,000 US dollars following Donald Trump’s US presidential election victory has reinforced the potential of this market. In response, Thailand has introduced investment tokens regulated under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1992, aligning its legal framework with international standards while advancing innovation in financial technology.







According to Julapun, the government also prioritizes digital and financial literacy to prepare citizens for a digital economy. Policies such as the digital wallet initiative seek to enhance technological familiarity and provide individuals with the skills to navigate the digital asset landscape effectively. The measures are expected to stimulate economic growth while equipping people to adapt to an increasingly technology-driven world.

Thailand’s vision includes creating globally recognized digital assets and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with aspirations to establish the country as a hub for innovation. Industry leaders have indicated that with clear regulations and strategic policies, Thailand could attract more institutional investment and solidify its position in the cryptocurrency market, further stimulating economic growth and global recognition in the digital economy. (NNT)









































