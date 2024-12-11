Princess’s Cup 2024 officially launched in Bangkok and Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – General Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya graciously presided over the official opening of the Princess’s Cup Thailand 2024 at the Thai Polo and Equestrian Club in Pattaya, Chonburi, at 17.00 hr on 10 December.

The equestrian event this year consists of two programs. One is the FEI SEA Cup (CSU-B Pattaya 2024). Seven countries in Southeast Asia participated in the program. Another program is the Princess’s Cup Thailand, with five competition categories: (1) dressage, (2) jumping, (3) eventing, (4) best farrier, and (5) best groom.







On this occasion, Princess Sirivannavari presented trophies to the winner of the FEI SEA Cup, i.e., Natchinapha Rattanachotirat from Thailand; the first runner-up, Chantola Kiri from Cambodia; and the second runner-up, Phyo Kyaw Myint Than from Myanmar.

The Princess’s Cup Thailand 2024, now in its 10th edition, is held under the concept “Building the Bond Between Horse & Rider. Discover the Joy of Horse Connection.” It aims to promote equestrian sports and seek national representative athletes to compete at the international level.







Several activities are also held alongside the equestrian events, such as dog contests, a Dog Fun Run program, a bazaar of products, and a flea market with food trucks and street food.

Interested persons are welcome to join the fun at the Princess’s Cup Thailand 2024 at the Royal Stable Unit (BTS Sanam Pao station) in Bangkok, and the Thai Polo & Equestrian Club, Pattaya, Chonburi. The event is taking place until 15 December, at both locations. Attendance at the event is free of charge. (PRD)



















































