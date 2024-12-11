Their Majesties the King and Queen Inaugurate ‘Prem Pracha Wanarak’ Park in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen presided over the grand opening of the “Prem Pracha Wanarak” Royal Commemorative Park in Lak Si District on December 10. The inauguration marked the celebration of His Majesty’s 72nd birthday, observed earlier on July 28, 2024.

Their Majesties traveled by royal barge from the SCG pier in Bang Sue District along the Prem Prachakorn Canal to the park. The journey allowed them to view the living conditions of residents along both sides of the canal. This initiative reflects His Majesty’s royal policy to restore and revitalize water resources, starting with the Prem Prachakorn Canal, as a pilot project to improve ecological balance and enhance the quality of life for citizens. This effort aligns with His Majesty’s commitment to continue and build upon the royal initiatives of his late father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.







The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has supported this royal policy by implementing the canal’s improvement project and working to improve the lives of residents along its banks.

In honor of the occasion, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Bangkok Metropolitan Council President Surachit Phongsinghvitaya, and Bangkok Permanent Secretary Dr. Wantanee Wattana led a delegation of officials and civil servants to welcome Their Majesties and express their loyalty and gratitude during the royal visit.









































