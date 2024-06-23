Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin tackles tourism, stadium, and waste issues in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin embarked on a visit to Pattaya and Koh Larn Island, accompanied by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and the Pattaya City administration team, to address a variety of tourism-related issues.

During his June 22 visit, the Prime Minister sought to understand the challenges on Koh Larn to improve tourist accommodations. Key issues highlighted included tourist safety, hospital readiness for emergencies, waste management, and wastewater treatment. Pattaya City has proposed the use of incinerators to tackle the island’s waste problem and discussed wastewater treatment measures to ensure environmental protection and the well-being of both residents and tourists.









In addition to his visit to Koh Larn, Prime Minister Srettha also inspected the Phase 3 construction of the Eastern Region Sports Stadium in Soi Chaiyapruek, East of Pattaya. The football stadium, which is set to have a capacity of 20,000 seats, is anticipated to be completed by December 2025. Mayor Poramet shared that the Prime Minister discussed the project’s completion and emphasized its potential to boost tourism by hosting world-class concerts.

Construction progress reports indicate that the project is ahead of schedule by more than 20 days. Regular monthly meetings with department heads have been instituted to monitor progress closely and ensure adherence to the planned timeline. This continuous monitoring is deemed essential to address the long-standing delays of up to 16 years that have eroded public confidence.





The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, Chonburi Provincial Police Chief Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatchakriat Jindakuansanong, and Pattaya City Clerk Kiattisak Sriwonchai.

The Prime Minister’s itinerary continues on June 23, with scheduled engagements in Chonburi and Rayong provinces. At 10:45 a.m., he will visit U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport to discuss issues and explore commercial development opportunities to attract investments in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). In the afternoon, he will examine the proposed route for an F1 race in Bang Lamung (Pattaya). Later, at 3 p.m., he will inspect and expedite the Phase 3 development of Laem Chabang Port in Sri Racha, Chonburi province.









































