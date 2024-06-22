Police to seek Interpol red notice for suspected oil smugglers

Authorities are preparing to coordinate with Interpol to issue red notices to apprehend the two suspects for their involvement in an illicit oil smuggling operation.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Jaroongkiat Pankaew, Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, provided an update on the case involving the theft of a seized oil vessels from the Sattahip Marine Police dock in Chonburi.







Although the three vessels have been recovered, the investigation will continue to identify and prosecute those behind the operation. A meeting on Monday (June 24) will review the case’s progress and involve discussions with a working group to strengthen the case, with more details expected to be clear by next week.

Reports indicate that the Central Investigation Police’s case-solving team is currently gathering additional evidence to prosecute the mastermind behind the operation.







The investigation focuses on two main aspects: prosecuting those who ordered the crew to steal the seized oil vessel and prosecuting those behind the smuggling operation, involving five vessels in total.

Evidence suggests these two aspects are linked, as the witnesses and suspects are part of the same group.

Further reports indicate that the investigation has revealed several connections leading to the main suspect, Joe Pattani and his assistant Mr. Lek.









The police will gather enough evidence to request arrest warrants for them by next week.

If the court approves the police’s request for arrest warrants, the police team will immediately coordinate with Interpol and the International Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Police to issue red notices.

They will then reach out to neighboring countries where the suspects are believed to be hiding, seeking assistance in apprehending them and initiating extradition proceedings to bring them back to Thailand for prosecution. (TNA)





































